NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 416,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,346% from the previous session’s volume of 28,811 shares.The stock last traded at $3,575.00 and had previously closed at $3,523.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,537.33.

Get NVR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,581.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,282.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,858,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.