Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 581.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $260,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. 11,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

