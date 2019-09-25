Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,382,825 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 707.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Discover Financial Services worth $211,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. 17,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.