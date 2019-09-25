Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 839,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 687.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.09.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.83 per share, for a total transaction of $998,150.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

