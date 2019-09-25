Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $323 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.44% of Akamai Technologies worth $323,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. 9,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,866. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

