Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $275.45 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 784.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Metlife worth $275,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 165.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at $2,360,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,073,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,697,000 after buying an additional 194,854 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 173,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 330,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

