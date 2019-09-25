Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $299,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 196,319 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after buying an additional 602,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,493. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

