Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,331,568 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15,904.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Valero Energy worth $287,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after buying an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock remained flat at $$83.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 437,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

