Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,234,558 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 95.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $215,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after buying an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,124,543 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 46,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,028. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

