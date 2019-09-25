Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,489,836 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2,291.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Iqvia worth $250,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.44. 8,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

