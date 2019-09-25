NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:NURE)

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

