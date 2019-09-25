NuShares 1-Day Volume Reaches $651.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.45 million and $651.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019070 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

