NPCoin (NPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $763.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $763.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

