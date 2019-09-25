NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 43,513 shares.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

