NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.72

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 1807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $203,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

