Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

