Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 177.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,877. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

