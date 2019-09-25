Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,234,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NDSN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,874. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $1,655,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,085. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

