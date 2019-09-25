Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $116.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $468.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $470.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $489.65 million, with estimates ranging from $482.35 million to $494.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.63 million, a P/E ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 0.26. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.