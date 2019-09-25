Noked Capital LTD Sells 1,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noked Capital LTD lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 134,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

