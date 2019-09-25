Noked Capital LTD Purchases New Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,580 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

