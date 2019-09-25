Noked Capital LTD Purchases New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.88. 76,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,026. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $161.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.