Noked Capital LTD Invests $328,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 160,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

