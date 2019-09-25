Noked Capital LTD Has $418,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Noked Capital LTD reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.38. 158,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

