Noked Capital LTD Decreases Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Noked Capital LTD lowered its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Noked Capital LTD owned approximately 0.09% of DSP Group worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 1,148,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
DSPG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.