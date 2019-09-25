Noked Capital LTD Decreases Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Noked Capital LTD lowered its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Noked Capital LTD owned approximately 0.09% of DSP Group worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 1,148,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

