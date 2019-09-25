Noked Capital LTD Buys Shares of 4,400 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,255,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $76,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of COP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,362. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

