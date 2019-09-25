Noked Capital LTD Buys 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noked Capital LTD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Noked Capital LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,227.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,812. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,172.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

