Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Noir has a market cap of $136,672.00 and $7.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00192715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.01027991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00087957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,148,315 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.