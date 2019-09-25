NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. NoFire Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,333 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

