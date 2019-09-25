Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.43

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$7.43 ($5.27) and last traded at A$7.42 ($5.26), with a volume of 171813 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.20 ($5.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.36. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.27.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

