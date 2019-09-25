NIB (ASX:NHF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.52. NIB shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1,019,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$7.66 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.65.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. NIB’s payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

