Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 183,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 400,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

