nDEX Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One nDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $15,355.00 and $259.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nDEX has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

