Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 122,863 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 173,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

NM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.19 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

