National Health Investors Inc (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

