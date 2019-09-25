National Health Investors Inc (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
National Health Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.
NYSE NHI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33.
In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
