NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) dropped 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.81, approximately 519,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 526,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,211 shares of company stock worth $5,008,655. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after buying an additional 166,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after purchasing an additional 962,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

