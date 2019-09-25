Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10, 67,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,030,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,037,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 1,544,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.