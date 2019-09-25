MyState (ASX:MYS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.56 ($3.23) and last traded at A$4.59 ($3.26), approximately 36,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.61 ($3.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $417.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.44.

About MyState (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

