Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) Shares Down 0.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

