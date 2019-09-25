Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.30. The company had a trading volume of 295,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

