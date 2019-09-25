Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 39,826 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,826 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 2,391,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.