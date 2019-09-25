Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

