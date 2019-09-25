Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. 4,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,479. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

