Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,552. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.