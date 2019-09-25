Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

