Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of MO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 10,739,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.