Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

MTL stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. 172,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,135. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$16.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $972.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.10%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

