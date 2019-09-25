Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Movado Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,057,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 379,589 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Movado Group by 126.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Movado Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Movado Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maurice S. Reznik purchased 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $63,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 6,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,450. Movado Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

