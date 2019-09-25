Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,271 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $201,034.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,392,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,688,894.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $162.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

