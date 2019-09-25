Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $122,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $213.52. 30,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,808. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.